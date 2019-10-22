Jonard Tools launches new Wire Stripper & Cutter

Jonard Tools, a tool manufacturer for the telecom, CATV, fiber optic, home automation, security & alarm and electrical markets, has launched a new Wire Stripper & Cutter that it says easily cuts and strips 8-20 AWG solid wire and 8-22 AWG stranded wire.

The product features a rugged and precise design with precision machined holes and die-cast body with a coated finish.

Jonard Tools has also released new RJ45 Connectors. They are:

RJ45-550 CAT5e Pass-Through Connectors (50 pack)

RJ45-5100 CAT5e Pass-Through Connectors (100 pack)

RJ45-650 CAT6 Pass-Through Connectors (50 pack)

RJ45-6100 CAT6 Pass-Through Connectors (100 pack)

All Jonard Tools products come with a lifetime warranty.