Johnson Controls’ OpenBlue platform for safer, agile and sustainable shared spaces

August 17, 2020 – Johnson Controls launched a suite of connected solutions and services in an open digital platform called OpenBlue; when integrated with the company’s core building systems (and enhanced by its tech partners), OpenBlue promises to make shared spaces safer, more agile and more sustainable.

By combining traditionally separate systems, OpenBlue will enable buildings to switch into different “modes” to address various critical situations. Modes can include managing building access, air flow, elevator movement, etc. It can also be leveraged to deploy covid-19 solutions and services, such as contact tracing, social distance monitoring, thermal cameras, and more.

OpenBlue will contain a suite of tiered, AI-infused service solutions delivering capabilities such as remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance, advanced risk assessments and compliance monitoring. And, by connecting HVAC equipment with new data and AI, users of the platform can expect 20-60% cost savings by optimizing the performance of the full HVAC system.