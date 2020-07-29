Johnson Controls launches contactless, skin temperature scanning solution

July 29, 2020 – Johnson Controls launched an elevated skin temperature scanning solution, at the heart of which is Tyco Illustra Pro Thermal EST camera. Skin temperatures are scanned as people walk; embedded, facial detection technology and rapid scanning times alert operators to an elevated skin temperature reading. No one has to be stopped or be approached by operators.

The solution is equipped with: 5-MP camera with built-in, AI-enabled face detection technology that isolates the forehead and performs a multi-point temperature measurement; blackbody temperature calibration device, with a 24-month calibration certificate; customizable, real-time alerts for local or remote monitoring; integration with other security systems.

The Tyco Illustra Pro Thermal EST is now available in the U.S., and will be released globally in phases.