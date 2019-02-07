Ideal Networks updated LanTEK III certifier approved by Beldon for 4K UHD testing

The latest IDEAL Networks LanTEK III cable certifier has received a new, free software update which has been approved by Belden for testing 4K UHD media cabling.

The software release, version 3.215, now includes special test limits for Belden 2183 4K UHD Media Cabling to support installers as the demand to certify cable which supports 4K video continues to grow.

It also provides three new test configurations; Permanent Link or Channel tests using Cat 6A Permanent Link adapters and Direct Attach tests, which require Cat 6A Permanent Link adapters with special female-female RH45 couplers, available directly from Belden.

To further support testing of Belden cabling installations, the Belden 2183P (Plenum) 4K UHD Media Cable and Belden 2183R (Riser) 4K UHD Media Cable have also been added to the manufacturer database on the LanTEK III certifier.

The recent LanTEK III cable certifier software update, which can be downloaded for free at www.idealnetworks.net, also includes other changes, including Channel test updates.

For instance, Channel tests with Cat 5e, 6, 6A and Class D, E, EA, cabling no longer require field calibration of patch cords and can now be performed with a mix of patch cords between tests. If field calibration is required for any specialty tests, LanTEK III will prompt the user, advising that this is necessary.

The recent software update also includes other features to enhance the user experience when testing with LanTEK III including general language and bug fixes. It is also now possible to test custom cables with only length measurement selected and cables from Leviton have also been added to the manufacturer database.

The new software update, which includes full details on the new functionality for testing Belden cable, is available to download at www.idealnetworks.net/uk/en/support/software.aspx .