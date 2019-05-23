IDEAL launches PoE verifier

IDEAL Networks has launched a new handheld tester that eliminates guesswork when installing, maintaining and troubleshooting PoE devices and data cabling.

The PoE Pro measures and reports PoE Class, voltage/voltage drop, watts and injector Type, allowing users to see how much power is available.



Power over Ethernet (PoE) is used to power VoIP phones, smart lighting systems, CCTV, digital signage, Wi-Fi access points, intercoms, sensors and much more. As PoE continues to grow, technicians need fast, accurate PoE validation to eliminate guesswork and get the job done faster.

If the PoE test fails at the device location, the technician can measure available power directly from the switch or injector to determine whether the problem lies with the power supply or cabling.



Test results are shown on a large backlit screen, up to a maximum of 90W (PoE++). It displays the voltage, PoE Class from 0 to 8 and Type, whether 802.3 af, at or bt, regardless of cable length, cable quality or other factors. There’s no setup or configuration, users can connect the PoE Pro to the cable or PoE port to display the maximum power available.



There is no need for separate testers as PoE Pro is both a data cable and PoE verifier with the familiar cable testing features of the VDV II Pro from IDEAL Networks.

With comprehensive details on wiremap faults such as opens, shorts, crossovers and split pairs, PoE Pro can identify wiring errors instantly. It utilizes Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR) to accurately measure cable length and provide distance to fault information.

