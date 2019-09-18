Honeywell launches 30 Series IP Cameras to improve building security

Honeywell has announced the launch of 30 Series IP Cameras, a new suite of video cameras that use advanced analytics and secure channel video encryption to guard against unauthorized access and unsanctioned distribution of data and video. The new cameras also offer lower total cost of ownership, lower risk and improved picture quality without a need for increased storage.

The cameras are available in dome, bullet, ball and fisheye models. Every model provides HTTP over TLS1.2 (HTTPS) encrypted streaming to Honeywell Maxpro Network Video Recorders (NVR). They also adhere to the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS). Both these elements help meet security requirements to help shield businesses against unauthorized access and unsanctioned distribution of data and video.

They also feature advanced motion people detection, which differs from traditional motion detection, as the traditional model only detects pixel changes, which leads to a higher false alarm rate. Advanced motion people detection was designed to help reduce false alarm rates as an alarm is only sounded when the moving object is recognized as a person.

Each Honeywell 30 Series IP Camera also features a camera resolution of up to 5MP and comes with a user-friendly interface for secure remote viewing. The H.265 smart codec feature allows users to store longer clips, use less bandwidth and reduce the amount of space images take up by up to 50 per cent, decreasing operating costs.

The devices are fully integrated using HTTPS encrypted streaming with Maxpro Network Video Recorders. They can also be used with Performance Embedded NVRs linked to the Maxpro Cloud multi-site video and access control management platform and with the ADPRO XO range of NVRs with on-board video analytics.