Fluke’s new MPO inspection camera

Fluke Networks has launched the FI-3000 FiberInspector Pro, a Multi-Fiber Push On (MPO) endface inspection camera.

MPO technology allow simultaneous connection of up to 32 fibers transmitting hundreds of gigabits of information but are susceptible to the number one cause of fiber failure: contamination. Technicians using the FI-3000 can view the fiber endface instantly using the Live View feature and then use the gesture-based interface to zoom in on individual fibers or perform a pass/fail test in seconds.

The FI-3000 FiberInspector Pro’s multiple camera design with autofocus provides a Live View of the entire endface on a smart phone or Versiv. Touching “Test” provides an automated PASS/FAIL result compliant with IEC 61300-3-35 – for any one- and two- row configurations or 8, 10, 12, or 16 fibers.

FI-3000 Features:

LED’s indicate Pass or Fail conditions, and the holster also includes room for fiber cleaning supplies.

The tester works with iOS or Android smart devices through the FI-IN App.

The app allows users to store results, or share them with others as an image or a PDF report.

Later this year, the FI-3000 will work with the Versiv Cabling Certification System. It will allow Versiv users to generate inspection reports using LinkWare PC or LinkWare Live – like they do today for copper, fiber loss, and OTDR – and integrate them into a single, complete project report.



flukenetworks.com