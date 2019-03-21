Fluke’s new MPO inspection camera

The FI-3000 FiberInspector Pro's multiple camera design with autofocus provides a Live View of the entire endface on a smart phone or Versiv.
March 21, 2019
Fluke Networks has launched the FI-3000 FiberInspector Pro, a Multi-Fiber Push On (MPO) endface inspection camera.
MPO technology allow simultaneous connection of up to 32 fibers transmitting hundreds of gigabits of information but are susceptible to the number one cause of fiber failure: contamination. Technicians using the FI-3000 can view the fiber endface instantly using the Live View feature and then use the gesture-based interface to zoom in on individual fibers or perform a pass/fail test in seconds.
The FI-3000 FiberInspector Pro’s multiple camera design with autofocus provides a Live View of the entire endface on a smart phone or Versiv. Touching “Test” provides an automated PASS/FAIL result compliant with IEC 61300-3-35 – for any one- and two- row configurations or 8, 10, 12, or 16 fibers.
FI-3000 Features: