Eleven-x launches SPS-X parking sensor for occupancy monitoring

September 28, 2020 – Waterloo, Ont.-based supplier of wireless IoT solutions, Eleven-x, launched the SPS-X parking sensor for stall-based occupancy monitoring, suitable for organizations desiring to better understand parking lot usage and occupancy trends.

The LoRaWAN-based* sensor promises reliable, real-time guidance to available spaces, information on how long vehicles have been parked and at what times, etc. The data can then be used to analyze occupancy patterns, identify parking trends, improve operations, and so on.

The SPS-X sensor uses a combination of magnetic, radar and Bluetooth technologies, in addition to cloud-based AI, and is designed for up to 10 years of operation.

* Long Range Wide Area Network