Eaton’s new UPS with lithium-ion battery technology

Eaton has launched its 5P rackmount lithium-ion uninterruptible power system (UPS) providing an integrated solution with enhanced network security, extended battery life and remote management capabilities that make well suited for distributed IT and edge computing environments.

The 5P lithium-ion UPS uses lithium-ion batteries as opposed to lead-acid batteries, with extended service life up to eight years and reducing the need for mid-cycle battery replacement.

Lithium-ion batteries also have three times faster recharge capabilities, reducing vulnerability and maximizing uptime in the case of power disruptions.

The 5P lithium-ion UPS includes an on-board battery management system (BMS) to provide up-to-date insights into battery performance, charge cycles and active temperature monitoring to keep the user informed of the lifecycle of their UPS battery. The UPS also provides enhanced network security with the optional industry-first UL 2900-2-2 compliant Eaton Gigabit Network Card , designed to enhance uptime and protect against cyber threats.

Additional features include:

A user-friendly, lightweight design with 20% less weight than a comparable lead-acid UPS.

Versatile mounting options allowing for simple deployment.

Less rack space, compact 1U and slimline wallmount for a reduced footprint.

Five-year standard warranty on the UPS and batteries.