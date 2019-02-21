Eaton launches 9SX uninterruptible power supply

Eaton has announced the launch of its 9SX UPS, providing up to 28% more wattage compared to traditional UPSs and ABM technology that can increase battery service life by 50%.

Building on Eaton’s 9-series UPS solutions, .

The 9SX UPS also provides:

Automated power delivery, utilizing switchable, programmable outlets without the need of a third party device or PDU

The ability to maximize uptime with remote monitoring and management

Simplified UPS monitoring with an advanced LCD interface

Remote monitoring and management of the 9SX via an Eaton connectivity and software optimizes uptime. SNMP, serial, USB, Modbus, and relay options enable integration regardless of the system architecture. Remote Power Off/Remote On Off signal input also manages UPS On/Off state preserving battery life during process shutdown.

