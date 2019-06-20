DuPont unveils Smart Conference Table

DuPont Electronics & Imaging has introduced its Smart Conference Table, a communications solution for collaborative spaces.

“We believe that products such as our Smart Conference Table are the future of collaboration and we are excited to provide solutions for this space, and others related to Smart Buildings and IoT (Internet of Things),” said Brian Ammons, business director, smart materials segment, in a company release.

The Smart Conference Table combines DuPont’s experience in the fields of technology and design, offering a collaboration solution with seamless conferencing and phone calls, as well as easy-to-use controls for adjusting the room environment, including lighting, room shades and audio levels.

The table can include any combination of the following built-in design features:

Touch pad-integrated, wireless control system

Embedded LED lighting display for custom branding

Smart room controls for lighting, shade and volume

Retractable HDMI, USB and power supply cables

Wireless Qi charging for smartphones

Individual MEMS audio pickups for superior call clarity

Inductive speakers for high sound quality

Additionally, the Corian Solid Surface material is durable and can withstand the wear of regular use. The table’s modular design makes collaboration space redesign a simple process, no equipment or tools beyond the table to contend with.

www.dupont.com