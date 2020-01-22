Douglas introduces WRS-232 for large multi-building applications

Douglas Lighting Controls recently introduced the WRS-232 component to its family of Dialog control systems. Designed for complete facilitation for large multi-building applications, the new technology allows integration of third-party systems, in addition to BACnet IP, into Douglas’ centralized lighting control system via RS-232 commands.

According to Anthony Lee, product manager at Douglas, “WRS-232 utilizes advanced technology to simplify monitoring and management for clients to easily control, respond and stay connected to any application’s system.”

The product features an integration of RS-232 systems and custom commands, providing flexibility in response and control of external systems such as A/V, shade control systems and theatrical lighting. Using built-in protocol that receives message and action requests, the WRS-232 configuration triggers the Dialog system to send a command via custom commands to third-party systems.

Included with the product is an optional point-to-point extender of up to 1,000 feet, providing customers with an expanded network reach, communicating at 9,600, 19,200, 38,400, 57,600 and 115,200 baud. This adds up to eight fully configurable COM ports to communicate to eight different systems.