Douglas adds WRS-232 component to Dialog control systems

Douglas Lighting Controls, a member of the Panasonic group of companies, recently introduced the WRS-232 component to the Dialog control systems group of products. Douglas Lighting Controls is a digital lighting control system that connects and controls lights through relays, occupancy sensors, photo sensors, ballasts and switch stations and manages facility lighting requirements overall, by area or by room.

The new technology, designed for complete facilitation for large multi-building applications, allows integration of third-party systems, in addition to BACnet IP, into Douglas Lighting Controls’ centralized lighting control system via RS-232 commands.

The WRS-232 integrates the RS-232 systems and custom commands, providing flexibility in response and control of external systems including A/V, shade control systems and theatrical lighting. The product features built-in protocol that receives message and action requests and triggers the Dialog system to send a custom command to third-party systems.

The hardware also includes an optional point-to-point extender of up to 1,000 feet, providing more network reach, communicating at 9,600, 19,2000, 38,400, 57,600 and 115,200 baud. This addition to the Dialog products family provides the user with eight fully configurable COM ports to communicate to eight different systems.