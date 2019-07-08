Dialight’s IntelliLED brings smart controls to heavy industrial lighting

Dialight has launched its IntelliLED Connected Industrial Lighting Platform—a wireless controls solution for heavy industrial lighting applications.

The IntelliLED system enables heavy industrial customers to leverage Dialight’s Vigilant High Bay, Low Bay, and High Output High Bay LED fixtures alongside the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) wireless controls platform to maximize plant safety, productivity, energy efficiency, cost savings and future readiness.

The system can also integrate with existing automation, for a turnkey solution that brings lighting controls into an existing interface.

The IntelliLED system operates on a 2.4 GHz wireless mesh, self-healing network and features an RF Network Analysis tool and selectable RF channels to optimize signal strength for robust, reliable connectivity.

The system’s industrial gateway controller accommodates up to 120 nodes (fixtures and sensors) in a ruggedized, IP66/NEMA 4X-rated enclosure. It can be scaled up to virtually control up to 10,000 nodes in multiple facilities with the IntelliLED Enterprise Server.

Key features of the IntelliLED system include:

Fixture grouping that allows for fast, simplified control over specific areas in a facility;

Programmable dimming that maximizes ROI by adjusting light output from 100% down to 5%, as needed;

Customizable scheduling to create the perfect lighting scheme for unique operations patterns;

Daylight harvesting and occupancy sensors to help conserve energy when lighting is not needed;

Web-based programming that is compatible with any PC, mobile or tablet device;

Real-time monitoring to track energy usage, view fixture status, optimize energy savings and enable proactive maintenance planning;

Security protocols to ensure only credentialed user access;

RF Network Analysis tool and selectable RF channels to optimize signal strength.

The IntelliLED system also includes Open Automated Demand Response compliance, providing a future-ready solution for companies participating in or preparing for ADR programs with their local utilities to automatically reduce light output during peak demand.

www.dialight.com