Dell launches PowerProtect for multi-cloud workloads

Dell Technologies (Dell) has launched its PowerProtect DD Series Appliances, designed to enable organizations to protect, manage and recover data at scale across a variety of environments, says Dell. In addition, Dell has announced new enhancements to some of its previous cyber recovery products that it says will provide customers with cyber resiliency and support for workloads on PowerProtect DD Series Appliances.

Dell says the new products are built to simplify and provide operational efficiencies for data protection for multi-cloud workloads. According to Dell, the products offer faster performance, greater efficiency, scalability to meet future demands, data protection for multi-cloud workloads and single pane of glass management.

The products were also designed to minimize the impact of a cyber-attack and provide faster recovery of mission critical systems, and allows integration with EMC PowerProtect Software to strengthen customers’ cyber resiliency with automated data recovery and provide peace-of-mind in the event of a large-scale data loss, says Dell.

New enhancements to the series include the ability to automate restoration from a secure, isolated vault, which Dell says allows customers to enhance their existing data protection system with a secure copy of data removed from the surface of the attack.

The new products are now available globally and through Dell Technologies channel partners.