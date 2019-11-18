BradyPrinter A5500 Flag Printer Applicator makes quick work of flag application

Brady recently launched the new BradyPrinter A5500 Flag Printer Applicator, a two-in-one device that prints and applies wire flags in order to help with identification. According to Brady, the product can print and apply flags in as little as five seconds.

The company says the BradyPrinter A5500 Flag Printer Applicator provides consistent application, as labels are applied evenly without wrinkles, skew or edge mismatch to reduce rework, reduces waste because it offers print-as-you-go labels, to reduce reprinting of a full batch in case an error occurs, and allows users to send data to the machine in a variety of ways, including over Wi-Fi.

The BradyPrinter A5500 Flag Printer Applicator was designed for users in datacomm, including data centers and server rack builders; harness manufacturers, including in the automotive and power distributorion sectors; industrial refrigeration/HVAC users on rigid lines; and hydraulic line manufacturers on flexible hoses.