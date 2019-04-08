BIoT Canada
Belimo increases range for dual CO2/temperature sensor

The new CO2/temperature dual channel sensors are suited for applications requiring 24/7 operation such as hospitals, retail stores, manufacturing, and indoor farming.

April 8, 2019  

sensor

Belimo Americas has released  new dual channel CO2/temperature sensors with an increased range to 5000 ppm.

The dual channel technology measures two-wave lengths split from a single light source.

The sensor automatically takes a reading using the reference channel. Any change in the measurement indicates a change in the optics of the sensor.

The sensors automatically adjusts the CO2measurement when a change is detected to prevent drift. Manual calibration is not needed. High accuracy is maintained even in busy applications such as retail stores or hospitals.

The CO2/temperature sensor readings are available in Fahrenheit (model 22DTC-5105) or Celsius (model 22DTC-1105). The new CO2/temperature dual channel sensors are suited for applications requiring 24/7 operation such as hospitals, retail stores, manufacturing, and indoor farming.

www.belimo.us


