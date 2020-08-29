Aruba enhances edge services platform that unifies IoT, IT and OT networks

August 29, 2020 – Aruba—a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company—revealed “significant enhancements” to its ESP (edge services platform) that unifies IoT, IT and operational technology (OT).

The company says its ESP is the first fully programmable platform to generate contextual information—about identity, location, security posture, and applications in use—to enable efficient decision making and AIOps (artificial intelligence for IT operations). Built to integrate with devices and applications from Aruba’s technology partners, customers can now become “hyper-aware” of their operating environment.

Hyper-aware facilities, explains Aruba, can leverage ESP-generated contextual data to dynamically adapt a facility to its occupants and operating environment.

Aruba access points and switches now serve as multi-protocol IoT/OT platforms that interface with Aruba’s technology partner ecosystem. Virtually every subsystem spanning machine inputs and outputs (I/O) on a manufacturing floor through multimedia devices in the CEO suite can be accommodated—from social distance monitors to gunshot detectors, rotating equipment monitors to guest wayfinding—with solutions tailored for education, enterprise, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, manufacturing, retail, transportation, and government applications.