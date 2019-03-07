Aircuity updates sensor design and features

Based on two years of experience on its new cloud-based platform, Aircuity has announced new products and additional features to its analytics platform (2.0 software) specifically targeted to the commercial building health & wellness market.

Aircuity’s platform is an intelligent measurement solution for demand control ventilation.

The company uses patented technology that accurately measures critical ventilation parameters within a building and uses that information to provide intelligent inputs to building management systems, resulting in energy savings and improved indoor environmental quality.

Enhancements to the company’s indoor environmental quality (IEQ) sensing approach include:

MD100 Tubing: This is a plenum rated, cost effective, MicroDuct tube for multi-parameter sensing in healthy building applications. It allows for precise capture and measurement of volatile organic compounds and particles in addition to carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide levels, as required by a growing number of certifications like WELL.

Architectural Series Wall Probe: designed to be modern and aesthetically pleasing in commercial offices and other public gathering facilities.

Increased number of sensed locations on each sensor suite: for healthy building applications, this allows for significant cost reductions, reducing first cost and increasing ROI.

