Aircuity updates sensor design and features

The company uses patented technology that accurately measures critical ventilation parameters within a building.
March 7, 2019
Based on two years of experience on its new cloud-based platform, Aircuity has announced new products and additional features to its analytics platform (2.0 software) specifically targeted to the commercial building health & wellness market.
Aircuity’s platform is an intelligent measurement solution for demand control ventilation.
The company uses patented technology that accurately measures critical ventilation parameters within a building and uses that information to provide intelligent inputs to building management systems, resulting in energy savings and improved indoor environmental quality.
Enhancements to the company’s indoor environmental quality (IEQ) sensing approach include: