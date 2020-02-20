PoE market expected to grow 15 per cent by 2028: Navigant Research

A new report from Navigant Research examines the use of Power over Ethernet (PoE) in building automation and digital building applications and provides a forecast of its use through 2028. The report states that the market for PoE technology in digital building applications is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.9 per cent during the next 10 years, with the total value of the market expected to increase from around $101.5 million in 2019 to $352.9 million by the close of 2028.

PoE is already established for such uses as IP phones and Wi-Fi access points. By supplying both low voltage power and a data connection to an end-use device, PoE technology is highly viable for uses such as lighting, sensors, smart locks, thermostats, digital signage and other building controls.

“PoE-based solutions for buildings are generating excitement in the market due to their reliability, flexibility, and scalability, as well as the potential cost savings associated with reductions in cabling infrastructure and labour costs,” said Sasha Wedekind, research analyst at Navigant Research. “The primary market focus has been on PoE enabling a data network for lighting applications coupled with advanced sensing technologies ranging from people-counting sensors to air quality controls.”

The report, Power over Ethernet for Digital Buildings, is a 10-year forecast (2019-2028) separated into three categories: lighting applications coupled with advanced sensor technologies, lighting-only applications, and other building applications such as HVAC controls, building access and digital signage. The study is also segmented by new construction and retrofit projects, global regions, and commercial building types.