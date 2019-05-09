Photovoltaic windows installed at Seneca College campus in Toronto

Canada’s first transparent photovoltaic solar window has been installed at the Centre for Innovation, Technology & Entrepreneurship (CITE facility) at Seneca College’s Newnham Campus in Toronto.

Installed by Belnor Engineering, the window system incorporates Onyx Solar amorphous silicon (a-Si) technology into CITE’s building envelope. The curtain wall of 20% transparency is comprised of 18 photovoltaic glass panels covering an area of 47.4 square meters (510 sq. ft.).

The total peak power generated from this kind of installation amounts to 1.3 Kilowatts.

When analyzing the installation’s technical specs, the Insulated Glass Unit (IGU) construction ratio is 6mm T + 3.2mm PV + 12MM Argon Chamber + 6mm T with Low-E Coating.

All in all, this installation’s multifunctional bioclimatic properties will help the facility to offset some of the HVAC and operational energy costs by generating clean, free power for the building, while providing natural illumination, filtering out both UV and IR radiation, and providing both thermal and acoustic insulation for the building while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and shrinking the structure’s carbon footprint.

Construction on the $85-million Seneca College project, designed by Perkins + Will Architects Canada, began in 2016 and the curtain wall installation was completed in December 2018. It has been approved by UL Canada and the Local Electrical Safety Authority (ESA).