Panel to discuss rising IoT security implications

The Trusted Computing Group (TCG), a not-for-profit organization formed to develop, define and promote open, vendor-neutral global industry standards for secure computing, is holding an online IoT panel discussion and webinar to highlight the significance of IoT scaling strategies and security implications.

IoT Panel Discussion – IoT Scaling Strategies & Security Implications and OpenSystems Media webinar is being held because with the number of active IoT devices, a number which is expected to grow to 10 million in 2020 and 22 billion by 2025, it is important to provide security protection against several types of attacks using developed technologies.

Experts, including Steve Hanna, co-chair of TCG’s Embedded Systems Work Group and senior principal at Infineon Technologies, plans to discuss critical corner cases and will highlight how they make or break the IoT system and how to plan for them.

Steve will also question the process after initial deployment, including how the system behaves if sensors, software or users are added, what kinds of metrics can be built into the system to predict capacity and performance, and how the system will behave in the event of a failure.

IoT Panel Discussion – IoT Scaling Strategies & Security Implications and OpenSystems Media webinar will take place on Nov. 12, 2019, at 11 am PST/2 pm EST. Register online to listen to the panel here.