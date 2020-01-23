Paige announces rebrand and facility expansion

Paige Electric, a global connectivity solutions company established in 1958, has announced a corporate rebranding and a significant expansion of its operations to serve a growing customer base across a variety of vertical markets.

The company will now be known simply as Paige, reflecting the broadening applications it serves and its approach to connectivity solutions and technology. Paige is also introducing a new tagline, “Connecting You to More,” to help convey the company’s mission – the enablement of customers to make connections, and the ongoing development of new ways for them to connect. As part of this rebrand, the company has also changed their website to www.paigeconnected.com.

In addition, Paige has also moved its corporate headquarters to Mountainside, NJ from Union, NJ and has built new distribution centres in Parsippany, NJ and Cerritos, CA. It is also doubling the size of its newest factory in Silao, Mexico, to nearly 60,000 sq. ft. and has recently implemented a new IT system and various technology upgrades.