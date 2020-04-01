OmniCable named exclusive redistributor of Panduit products

Omni Cable LLC (OmniCable) has partnered with Panduit as the exclusive redistributor for all its standard electrical products and select NetKey products, available for purchase by authorized electrical distributors, effective April 1. Panduit is a provider of connected infrastructure solutions.

“We are excited to be working with OmniCable,” said Phillip Gerard, Panduit VP Electrical Sales – Americas. “This partnership enables Panduit to better serve the market with lower minimum order quantities (MOQ), fulfill from stock for immediate customer demand, and address other services not possible for a manufacturer to provide directly.”

OmniCable’s products are available exclusively through distribution and is currently stocking Panduit products at its Cincinnati, OH distribution centre.