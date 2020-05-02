nVent acquires “substantially all of the assets” of WBT LLC

May 2, 2020 – nVent Electric plc reports it has acquired “substantially all of the assets of WBT LLC”, a U.S.-based manufacturer of cable tray, which will become part of nVent’s Electrical & Fastening Solutions (EFS) segment, marketed as part of the nVent Caddy product line.

“WBT’s […] cable tray product line is the perfect complement to our nVent Caddy j-hooks and fasteners, allowing us to offer customers a one-stop solution for cable management and pathways for DNS, as well as commercial and industrial applications,” said Robert van der Kolk, president of nVent’s EFS business.

Besides Caddy, other nVent brands include Erico, Hoffman, Raychem, Schroff and Tracer.