NRC and University of Waterloo create new IoT collaboration hub

The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) and the University of Waterloo have been collaborating on computer science research and development for over 10 years, and now the two entities have launched the Collaboration on Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Cybersecurity in Waterloo, Ont.

This new innovative hub will lead to discoveries and advances including publications, patents, and the commercialization of technology, and will provide training opportunities for graduate students and postdoctoral fellows.

Areas of focus at the centre will include: