NRC and University of Waterloo create new IoT collaboration hub

This new innovation centre will lead to discoveries and advances including publications, patents, and the commercialization of technology.
June 17, 2019
The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) and the University of Waterloo have been collaborating on computer science research and development for over 10 years, and now the two entities have launched the Collaboration on Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Cybersecurity in Waterloo, Ont.
This new innovative hub will lead to discoveries and advances including publications, patents, and the commercialization of technology, and will provide training opportunities for graduate students and postdoctoral fellows.
Areas of focus at the centre will include:
“This collaboration centre brings together leading researchers to make significant advances in artificial intelligence for Canadians and Canadian businesses. We are proud to partner with the University of Waterloo and look forward to the success of this exciting collaboration,” said Iain Stewart, president, National Research Council of Canada, in a media release.
Housed on the University of Waterloo campus, the new centre brings together 20 researchers and students from the NRC and the university.
Leave a Reply