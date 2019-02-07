Nokia conducts first field trial of probabilistically shaped wavelengths in fiber optic

Nokia and German service provider M-net have conducted the first field trial of probabilistically shaped wavelengths using Nokia Photonic Service Engine 3 (PSE-3) super coherent digital signal processing technology.

M-net is the first carrier to trial the system in preparation for the roll-out of its Bavarian WDM network.

The PSE-3 is the first digital signal processing technology to implement probabilistic constellation shaping, or PCS, a sophisticated signal processing technique pioneered by Bell Labs which finely adjusts the optical signal to maximize the data-carrying capacity of an optical fiber over any distance.

M-net successfully transmitted 500G per wavelength over a deployed regional network, utilizing PCS to shape the signal from its maximum capacity of 600G to a rate optimized for the specific fiber route used in the test.

This high level of performance and flexibility will enable M-net to maximize the capacity of every network fiber, ensuring their backbone will meet the demands of soaring video traffic and 5G mobile broadband.

“We’re excited to partner with M-net on the implementation of its new fiber optic backbone network,” said Sam Bucci, head of optical networking at Nokia. “The Technical University of Munich played a key role in the development of PCS, and the PSE-3 was largely developed at Nokia’s R&D facility in Nuremberg, so it’s only appropriate that the first field trial of PSE-3 technology would take place in Bavaria.”