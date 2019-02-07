Nokia conducts first field trial of probabilistically shaped wavelengths in fiber optic

The high level of performance and flexibility will enable maximum capacity of every network fiber, ensuring their fiber optic backbone network will meet the demands of video traffic and 5G mobile broadband.
Nokia and German service provider M-net have conducted the first field trial of probabilistically shaped wavelengths using Nokia Photonic Service Engine 3 (PSE-3) super coherent digital signal processing technology.
M-net is the first carrier to trial the system in preparation for the roll-out of its Bavarian WDM network.
The PSE-3 is the first digital signal processing technology to implement probabilistic constellation shaping, or PCS, a sophisticated signal processing technique pioneered by Bell Labs which finely adjusts the optical signal to maximize the data-carrying capacity of an optical fiber over any distance.
M-net successfully transmitted 500G per wavelength over a deployed regional network, utilizing PCS to shape the signal from its maximum capacity of 600G to a rate optimized for the specific fiber route used in the test.
This high level of performance and flexibility will enable M-net to maximize the capacity of every network fiber, ensuring their backbone will meet the demands of soaring video traffic and 5G mobile broadband.
“We’re excited to partner with M-net on the implementation of its new fiber optic backbone network,” said Sam Bucci, head of optical networking at Nokia. “The Technical University of Munich played a key role in the development of PCS, and the PSE-3 was largely developed at Nokia’s R&D facility in Nuremberg, so it’s only appropriate that the first field trial of PSE-3 technology would take place in Bavaria.”
