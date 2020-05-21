Nodle M1 answers call for privacy-preserving contact tracing smart device

May 21, 2020 – The Nodle M1 is a contact tracing device that can be clipped to an employee’s shirt or badge, or worn as a necklace, to monitor physical distancing and buzz people when they get too close to one another.

The device leverages parts of the open source Whisper Tracing Protocol and is interoperable with the Coalition App, a contact tracing application developed by the Coalition Network. The M1 was created by Nodle (an IoT connectivity and security start-up), the Coalition Network, and Avnet.

Micha Benoliel, Nodle’s co-founder & CEO, says “we realized the dire need for privacy-preserving contact tracing smart devices that can work independently, and without the need for a smartphone”.

The 2-in. Nodle M1 determines distance with far greater precision than a smartphone-based solution, says Nodle, and without the need for location. To ensure privacy and security, the Nodle M1 provides a rotating random identifier to prevent unauthorized third parties from tracking employees or learning the size of a company’s labour force. The IP67 M1 can run on a single battery charge for several days.

Shipments of the Nodle M1 are expected to commence in October 2020. Pre-orders are available.