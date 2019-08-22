New report explains how systems will improve 5G capabilities
The new report, Advanced Antenna Systems for 5G, identifies how AAS will be commercialized, provides technical details into the increasing complexity of wireless antenna systems, and illustrates how they are central to the development and deployment of 5G networks.
August 22, 2019
Print this page
5G will deliver up to 20 Gigabits-per-second (Gbps) peak data rates and 100+ Megabits-per-second (Mbps) average data rates. It can support a 100x increase in traffic capacity and network efficiency, as well as deliver more instantaneous access with a 10x decrease in network latency over 4G.
The new report, Advanced Antenna Systems for 5G, identifies how AAS will be commercialized, provides technical details into the increasing complexity of wireless antenna systems, and illustrates how they are central to the development and deployment of 5G networks.
Specifically, the report provides considerations on how:
- Improvements in beamforming and beam management (beam switching, recovery and refinement) techniques increase coverage and capacity across more control and broadcast channels compared to LTE, with radio of up to 64 or more transceiver and antenna elements
- Massive MIMO adds even more capacity without adding more antenna elements, due to increasing degrees of freedom an antenna array has available to modify a transmitted signal – even for multiple users and antennas
- Advances in using millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum bands improves with fully integrated radio arrays that can include more than 100 transceiver and antenna elements
- Use of spectrum below 6 GHz and in the mmWave range allow for significant improved coverage and capacity not possible through previous radio techniques
- Different deployment scenarios can be based on network locations, services and use cases
In addition to high-band spectrum, existing low- and mid-band spectrum will be essential to supporting 5G NR deployments. Initially, 5G NR will be deployed primarily in Time Division Duplex (TDD) bands, as well as in mmWave and sub-3 GHz Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) bands, based on network operator spectrum portfolios. When optimally deployed, 5G peak throughput speeds could provide up to eight concurrent streams at 20 Gbits/sec downlinks and four concurrent streams of 10 Gbits/sec uplinks.
Print this page
Leave a Reply