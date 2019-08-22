New report explains how systems will improve 5G capabilities

5G Americas, the industry trade association and voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas, has published a white paper that explores current trends in technology and spectrum enhancements for advanced antenna systems (AASs) that will improve 5G capabilities in data speeds, coverage, and improved user experiences.

5G will deliver up to 20 Gigabits-per-second (Gbps) peak data rates and 100+ Megabits-per-second (Mbps) average data rates. It can support a 100x increase in traffic capacity and network efficiency, as well as deliver more instantaneous access with a 10x decrease in network latency over 4G.

The new report, Advanced Antenna Systems for 5G, identifies how AAS will be commercialized, provides technical details into the increasing complexity of wireless antenna systems, and illustrates how they are central to the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Specifically, the report provides considerations on how: