New president at Reliable Controls

Reliable Controls Corp. has announced the appointment of Thomas Leslie Zaban, P.Eng, LEED Green Associate, to the office of president for the Victoria, B.C.-based headquarters and worldwide operations for the building automation controls company.

Roland Laird, founder of Reliable, will be retiring at the end of 2019. Since founding the company in 1986, Laird has remained active in leadership and technical roles.

In his transition into the top position of the firm, Zaban has taken on added responsibilities over the first half of 2019 while continuing with his executive sales and marketing roles.

Zaban joined the company in 1996 to oversee sales, marketing, training, and technical documentation. Since that time, he has been instrumental in establishing and building the company’s brand, training curricula, sales forecasts, and distribution channel, as well as expanding the company’s global market share.

“There remains much to do to deliver simple, flexible, and sustainable solutions that optimize energy efficiency, comfort, and greenhouse gas reductions in buildings all around the world,” said Zaban in a company release.

Reliable Controls is a worldwide leader in building automation and controls. The company has more than 200 factory-trained, certified business partners in over 40 countries with sales and support offices in six countries outside of Canada.

https://www.reliablecontrols.com