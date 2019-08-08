New IoT Solution Targets Food Retailers

IMS Evolve, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) company, has formed a strategic partnership with Current, powered by GE, to deliver IoT solutions to the food retail sector.

The partnership leverages Current’s Daintree wireless controls infrastructure with IMS Evolve’s integration and automation capabilities to offer a solution that is helping food retailers reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

The new partnership will drive savings across energy, waste and maintenance by leveraging real-time data from assets across an enterprise.

A popular U.S. regional grocer recently installed the new unified IMS/Current solution across nearly 200 stores and is on a path toward saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in the coming months simply by identifying and removing excess defrost cycles in refrigeration cases.

The customer estimates the project will deliver over $1.2 million in annual savings through a combination of refrigeration, HVAC and lighting-related energy savings, all while reducing food spoilage by 30% and cutting reactive maintenance calls by 25%.

The IMS Evolve IIoT platform can run natively on Current’s wireless area controller (WAC), with data being acquired and leveraged through the IMS system to drive process automation.

Current is also providing project management support, including systems engineering and IT services, to ensure the joint solution achieves maximum value across a customer’s full portfolio of locations.