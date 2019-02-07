Markham and Bell partner for Smart City initiative

The City of Markham has announced the launch of the Smart City Accelerator Research Program, a new partnership with Bell.

The program will deploy Bell’s Smart City platform, a solution of interconnected Internet of Things (IoT) applications, to improve the efficiency of municipal operations and enhance City services for residents.

Through its Digital Markham strategy, Markham aims to create a “frictionless city” through innovation and adoption of emerging technologies that will enhance the customer experience and improve the overall quality of life for Markham residents.

The Smart City initiative with Bell will advance Markham’s digital journey and provide the opportunity for the city to test various sensor technologies in a number of different business areas.

Planned initiatives for the Markham Smart City program include:

Energy management – Sensors will monitor and support analysis of energy usage in municipal buildings to optimize energy management.

– Sensors will monitor and support analysis of energy usage in municipal buildings to optimize energy management. Asset management – Remote tracking of usage and location of municipal equipment.

– Remote tracking of usage and location of municipal equipment. Water leak detection – Sensors on water mains and hydrants to provide real-time status of water system conditions.

– Sensors on water mains and hydrants to provide real-time status of water system conditions. Storm/flood water monitoring – Manhole and river sensors measure water levels to help manage flood risk and mitigate damage.

– Manhole and river sensors measure water levels to help manage flood risk and mitigate damage. Environmental monitoring – Temperature and humidity sensors from fixed locations across the city will provide weather data to guide decisions on management of city operations.

Bell is also partnering with IBM Canada to implement it’s components into the Bell Smart City platform. Supported by Bell’s broadband networks, IBM technology will help to aggregate data gathered from the various IoT monitoring solutions from Bell with the city’s open data to provide a consolidated digital dashboard view of city operations.

Data analytics gathered by the system will enable municipal workers from across city departments to collaborate in real-time, leading to better-informed decisions about the management of city operations and delivery of services.

“This integration between IBM’s technology and Bell’s pervasive broadband networks and IoT applications brings the best of these two industry leaders in delivering the Markham Smart City program to the City,” said Nathalie Le Prohon, IBM Canada’s telecommunications leader.