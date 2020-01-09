Marie-Eve Poulin joins Dura-Line Canada’s sales team

Marie-Eve Poulin is the newest addition to Dura-Line Canada’s sales team, and will start in her new role on Jan. 20, 2020.

Marie brings extensive experience in the Canadian telecommunications and conduit industry from both a sales and end user perspective. Most recently, Marie was Canadian sales manager at AFL Communications, experience which Brian M. Didone, director of Canadian sales, says makes her a great fit with Dura-Line.

Marie is fluently bilingual and will be responsible for all sales in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.