Lutron joins Board for Zigbee Alliance

Lutron Electronics, a lighting controls and automated shading solutions manufacturer, has joined the Zigbee Alliance board of directors. The Zigbee Alliance is an organization of hundreds of companies that create, maintain and deliver open, global Internet of Things (IoT) standards for residential and commercial products.

According to the Zigbee Alliance, Lutron joining the Board demonstrates its commitment to working alongside other players in the IoT space to work together on providing practical, intuitive wireless experiences to residential and commercial users.

Lutron manufactures over 15,000 smart lighting and shading control products for both residential and commercial spaces, and is sold in over 100 countries.

The Zigbee Alliance was founded in 2002. Other members of the board include executives from Amazon, Comcast, The Kroger Co., Landis+Gyr, Legrand, MMB Networks, NXP Semiconductors, Schneider Electric and Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), to name a few.