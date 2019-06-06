LoRa Alliance expands certification program

The LoRa Alliance, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN protocol for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), has expanded its LoRaWAN certification program to assure end users that certified devices have the required quality and range to work on any network out of the box.

“A key role of the LoRa Alliance is to ensure that all LoRaWAN devices pass a comprehensive and rigorous test suite, and deliver the quality and performance expected by installers and end users alike,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chair of the LoRa Alliance in a media release. “With millions of LoRaWAN devices in the field and deployment rapidly scaling, the LoRaWAN Certified mark provides confidence to the market that devices will perform as intended.”

The enhanced certification program offers benefits for device manufacturers, network operators and end customers.

“European LoRaWAN network operators recently mandated that only LoRaWAN Certified devices can be used on their networks, underscoring the robustness of our device testing and certification program,” said Moore. “Further, this mandate is a key indicator of the maturity of the LoRaWAN protocol and market desire for devices that carry the LoRaWAN Certified mark of quality and brand promise.”