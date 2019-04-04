LoRa Alliance and DLMS user association bringing IoT to utilities

The LoRa Alliance, a global association of companies backing the open long range wide area network (LoRaWAN) protocol for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), and the DLMS User Association (DLMS UA), a non-profit organization driving utilities and utility meter manufacturers to develop and support a standard for smart meter data exchange, have signed a liaison agreement to define a new DLMS communication profile for LPWAN technologies such as LoRaWAN.

“DLMS is a well-recognized application standard for utilities worldwide,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance in a media release. “By using the open LoRaWAN network protocol, utilities will profit from its unique benefits, such as flexibility in choice of network models and having a best-in-class certification program for end devices. LoRaWAN’s low power consumption and deep penetration are key aspects that will allow utilities to deploy long-lifetime IoT devices in buildings and underground, and use these to connect assets, create new services and accelerate their digitization.”

By using DLMS over LoRaWAN networks, utilities will achieve network connectivity that supports smart metering use cases – gas, electricity, thermal energy and water – across many different IoT applications.

This will allow utilities to increase services and integration into smart homes, buildings, industries and even cities.

“We at the DLMS UA are enthusiastic about this Liaison Agreement with the LoRa Alliance,” said Tony Field, Chairman of the DLMS UA Board of Directors. “The collaborative creation of the new profile will open new possibilities for users of DLMS/COSEM over LPWAN IoT network technologies such as LoRaWAN. This development leverages the flexibility, efficiency and security of DLMS/COSEM, and its inbuilt ability to operate over virtually any communications technology.”