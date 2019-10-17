Leviton 100-watt PoE products earn third-party verification

Leviton’s 100-watt PoE products are the first to earn third-party verification from Intertek ETL for meeting the IEC 60512-99-002 standard for support of IEEE 802.3bt Type 4 PoE (100-watt) applications.

The rise of IoT and digital buildings has left PoE, “poised for unprecedented expansion in the enterprise,” according to the company. Leviton says its 100-watt PoE products are, “specifically designed to enable the transmission of power and data to a wider range of remote devices which rely on PoE, including lighting, access controls, computers, IP cameras, information kiosks, industrial automation equipment and wireless access points (WAPs).”

Following the ratification of the IEEE 802.3bt standard in 2018, all of Leviton’s Atlas-X1 and eXreme jacks, in addition to select patch panels, were tested and earned full third-party verification.

The verified products feature Leviton’s patented PoE optimized tine geometry to prevent arcing damage at the mating zone where the jack and plug meet, and Retention Force Technology (RFT) to prevent intermittent disconnects. They also support higher bandwidth and power while capping temperature rise in large cable bundles. The verification confirms the testing that Leviton underwent in 2016, in which its Atlas-X1 Cat 6A jacks successfully delivered 100-watt PoE performance.