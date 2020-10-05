Leviton completes Berk-Tek acquisition

October 5, 2020 – Leviton reports it has completed its acquisition of Berk-Tek—a manufacturer of fiber optic and copper network cabling—which we reported back in July.

“Customers in Canada now get the benefit of an enhanced and expanded copper and fiber optic structured cabling offering from a single manufacturer,” said Leviton Canada’s Jason Prevost, “and Leviton’s dedicated Canadian sales force will have all the tools needed to offer an even greater level of service and support.”

Berk-Tek LLC is now a subsidiary of Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., reporting to the Network Solutions Business Unit. Customers in Canada requesting Leviton or Berk-Tek cables should contact the Leviton Pointe-Claire location or their local salesperson.