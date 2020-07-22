Leviton acquiring Berk-Tek from Nexans in $202 million US deal

July 22, 2020 – Nexans announced it is selling Berk-Tek—a manufacturer of local area network copper and fiber cables—to Leviton, in a deal valued at $202 million US.

“Berk-Tek is a highly respected North American cabling company with exceptional manufacturing and product development capabilities,” said Daryoush Larizadeh, Leviton president. “By adding Berk-Tek to the Leviton family, we will be able to provide truly end-to-end solutions to our customers.”

“At Berk-Tek, we are very excited about the synergies created by becoming a Leviton company,” wrote Will Jensen, president of Berk-Tek LLC, in a Partner communiqué. “This transaction is a natural step in deepening the pre-existing Berk-Tek and Leviton marketing alliance agreement signed in 2013 […] We believe that by becoming a Leviton company, and through vertical integration, we can further streamline processes, ordering, and enhance the service and support we can offer our customers as well as our channel partners. Additionally, as a unified company, we will be able to better serve customers on a global scale.”

Berk-Tek’s 350 employees, as well as its facilities in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, are expected to move under Leviton ownership before the end of Q3 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.