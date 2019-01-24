Legrand’s 2019 Outlook for building control systems

In a media release outlining a look at the biggest trends for commercial shading and lighting controls in 2019, Legrand expects security, simplicity, occupant productivity and well-being to lead the way.

“These are themes that have long been included in the discussion when designing building control systems. These and upcoming building energy code updates will likely have a heavy impact on the products and solutions released in the coming year,” says the global supplier of electrical and digital building infrastructure solutions.

Wireless digital lighting security tops the list of trends. Highlighting the company’s efforts to include device authentication, zero touch encryption provisioning, lighting network isolation, cloud authentication, AES encryption, and over-the-air firmware updates within its own wireless digital lighting management (DLM) system, the firm suggests that in 2019, similar approaches to security will occur across more products.

“This will help the electrical and lighting industries lead the IoT revolution in the built environment. To ensure security for all customers, Legrand experts plan to utilize every opportunity in 2019 to educate the market from helping electricians understand new competencies of IoT to supporting facility managers in choosing the most secure solution for their facility.”

A focus on human centric lighting will grow with the acceleration of tunable lighting. “Tunable lighting is part of a larger shift towards high-performance buildings and focus on occupant comfort and productivity.”

Shading systems will continue to be an important aspect of daylight harvesting strategies for buildings. “Upcoming products will help customers seamlessly upgrade their manual shades to a motorized solution to work either independently or integrated with a larger control system.”

Finally, the integration of multiple systems, like tunable lighting and shading, will grow in popularity, says Legrand.