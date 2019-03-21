Kontrol Energy adds IoT building asset monitoring solutions

Toronto-based Kontrol Energy Corp. has announced the expansion of its current IoT technology solutions into the global asset and facilities management industry providing preventative maintenance and live asset management.

Formed in 2015, Kontrol Energy has been built up through a series of acquisitions (Kontrol Technologies Inc., Log-One Ltd., Ortech Consulting Inc., Efficiency Engineering Inc., MCW Dimax Ltd. assets, and CEM Specialties Inc.) to create a company that can provide energy efficiency solutions to all building types through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology.

“Predictive maintenance and real-time management of equipment, energy assets and facilities is a rapidly growing global market which will be part of our organic growth in 2019 and beyond,” said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Energy, in a company media release. “We are pleased to start working with organizations that manage millions of square feet of commercial and industrial facilities. This vertical has the potential to be a source of significant growth for Kontrol.”

Kontrol’s technology allows it to deliver enhanced facilities management including real-time building data management, centralized asset performance, fault detection, predictive analytics and corrective workflow.

Since the company’s acquisition of the SmartSite software as a service (SaaS) platform in 2018 (through its IP and Patents of Dimax Controls Canada asset purchase thorugh MCW Dimax), the company has been developing smart-learning and predictive intelligence enhancements.

Kontrol Energy’s solutions are designed to bring building automation and facility operations requirements together to provide facility managers improved operational inefficiencies.