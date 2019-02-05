Joint DiiA-Zhaga certification program to define smart luminaire interface

The Zhaga Consortium (Zhaga) and the Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA) are developing a joint certification program for interoperable luminaires and components, which enables intelligent, future-proof LED luminaires with IoT connectivity.

The certification program will be based on complementary specifications from Zhaga and DiiA, which together define the smart luminaire interface.

This interface simplifies the addition of communication/sensor nodes to LED luminaires with plug-and play interoperability.

Initially the focus is on outdoor lighting, but indoor solutions will also be developed.

The joint certification program will include outdoor LED luminaires, as well as components such as drivers, sensors and communication nodes. A certification mark will indicate interoperability. Further details will be announced in the second quarter of 2019.

By making it easy to add or upgrade sensors or communication nodes, the smart luminaire interface enables future-proof luminaires that can keep pace with rapid developments in digital networking and sensing technology. With a suitable wireless communication node, the luminaire is able to interact with an external lighting-control network, and to participate in the IoT.

The smart luminaire interface uses the mechanical form-factors specified in Zhaga Book 18 for the connector plug and socket, as well as the electrical pin assignment. Communication/sensing nodes and LED drivers are connected by means of an intra-luminaire DALI bus, enabling bi-directional communication using the well-established and standardized DALI protocol.

The LED driver is able to store and report operational and diagnostic data (DALI Parts 252 and 253), as well as information about the luminaire for inventory tracking and related purposes (DALI Part 251). Also, the power-supply requirements of the communication/sensor node, when connected to the Zhaga socket, are defined in the DiiA specifications for integrated bus power supplies (DALI Part 250) and auxiliary power supplies (AUX specification).

References

Joint Zhaga-DiiA press release, March 2018: “DiiA and Zhaga start cooperation on IoT solutions for lighting.”

Zhaga press release, July 2018: “Zhaga publishes specification allowing mechanical IoT upgradability.”

DiiA press release, September 2018: “DALI specifications from DiiA enable intelligent, connected LED luminaires.”

