Johnson Controls collaborating with industrial AI arm of Foxconn

Foxconn and Johnson Controls have signed a memorandum of understanding forming a global technology strategic partnership.

Johnson Controls and Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) will collaborate to transform building data analytics through artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance smart building and smart-city technologies and achieve comfort, security and sustainability goals.

Johnsons Controls will become the preferred provider of building management products and solutions at Foxconn’s planned manufacturing facilities in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin and potentially extend to Foxconn’s global footprint.

The buildings will incorporate smart, safe, and sustainable technologies provided by Johnson Controls and enhanced by Fii’s industrial AI and Smart manufacturing technologies.

“We look forward to this collaboration with Johnson Controls, a global leader in building technology, to apply their expertise to leverage our expertise in Artificial Intelligence to further advance into the next generation of smart technology solutions,” said Brand Cheng, Fii CEO.

The smart buildings and cities of the future will rely on buildings with a highly predictive network of integrated data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, combining building data with external data such as utility pricing, energy storage use, social media tracking and weather data to help with internal environments, security, lighting and a host of other building functions.