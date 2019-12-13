John H. Daniels named BICSI’s executive director and CEO

BICSI’s Board of Directors have announced that they have selected John H. Daniels as the association’s new executive director and CEO, effective January 1, 2020.

“BICSI and the ICT industry is approaching a time of growth and opportunity,” said BICSI president-elect Todd Taylor. “With these changes, it is important that BICSI continues to increase its foothold as the leader in education and certification while keeping a strong focus on increasing membership value. Daniels brings a depth of knowledge and practical experience that will help take BICSI to the next level as well as broaden its partnerships with other associations. His international experience will help expand BICSI’s strong position in the global market, and I have confidence that he will lead us to success!”

Daniels is currently the global vice president in the analytics department of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), an association with over 80,000 members and 650 corporate organizations. In this role, Daniels has provided global strategic leadership to a number of initiatives with offices in Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States. He was chosen for this role given his track record of success in building and leading collaborative teams that have delivered meaningful growth and engagement for the organizations he has worked with. Prior to his role at HIMSS, Daniels worked at Evolvent Technologies as the Chief Information Officer, shortly after retiring from his 20-year career in the United States Air Force.

“In collaboration with the Board, staff, members and other stakeholders, we must seize the tremendous opportunities ahead to focus on bringing a positive, meaningful impact to global digital transformation,” said John H. Daniels. “I look forward to serving the BICSI family and helping to enable its leaders and members to achieve their full potential on this exciting journey.”

The national search for BICSI’s incoming CEO was managed by Vetted Solutions, a Washington, D.C.-based executive search firm.