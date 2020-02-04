IX Reach and Evoque partner to add four new locations to its network

IX Reach, a global provider of cloud services and connectivity solutions, has partnered with Evoque Data Centers Solutions, a global data centre operator formed through the acquisition of AT&T’s colocation assets at the end of 2018. This partnership enables Evoque’s tenants to directly use IX Reach’s full portfolio of solutions, including its SDN platform, One Portal.

Evoque and its customers will now be able to form “secure, reliable and resilient connections to global destinations” and to extend private network connections to cloud providers, SaaS services and other enterprises from Evoque data centres located in Amsterdam, London, Paris and Hong Kong, with more markets expected in the future through the IX Reach network.

As more business-critical workloads move to the cloud, forming a larger dependency on data security, customers can use One Portal to both build and manage these connections on a single port. One Portal is home to AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and IBM Cloud, with over 25 onramps in North America, Europe and Asia.

In addition to facilitating fully automated cloud connectivity, One Portal provides access to hundreds of existing partners and vendors that are already using the platform. This creates new opportunities for partnerships and collaboration across any of IX Reach’s over 240 global points of presence (PoPs) in over 30 countries.

Drew Leonard, VP of strategy at Evoque Data Centers, said, “As part of Evoque’s business growth strategy, our customers are balancing critical workloads between the cloud and their data centre footprint. Delivering access to multiple cloud platforms from within our data center solves an important business need. The relationship with IX Reach instantly broadens our ecosystem and enables our customers to connect with multiple cloud providers, as well as Internet exchange points and other on-net buildings through the IX Reach platform.”