Itron recognized for IoT-based wastewater monitoring solution

August 29, 2020 – Itron Inc. received a 2020 Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World in recognition of an IoT-based wastewater monitoring solution utilizes Itron’s multi-purpose industrial IoT network and connected wastewater sensors to identify conditions that cause sanitary sewer overflows.

The solution was created by Itron, Utility Systems Science & Software and the Avanti Company, through the Itron Developer Program.

To mitigate regulatory issues and prevent sanitary sewer overflows, Miami-Dade County Water & Sewer Department (WASD) recently deployed the solution. In addition to helping the utility mitigate sewer overflows, the solution delivers operational efficiencies and reduces GHGs; it automates the reporting process for regulatory compliance, reducing truck rolls required for field surveys by more than 60%.

“With enhanced visibility into our operations, this program equips us to better serve […] customers by ensuring our sewer collection system meets regulatory standards, improving level of service and in the future assisting in identification of sewer overflows and mitigation of Inflow and Infiltration into our Wastewater Collection System,” noted Kevin Lynskey, director of WASD.