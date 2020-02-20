IoT network carrier 1nce expands to 103 countries

1nce GmbH, provider of the world’s first flat rate for the Internet of Things (IoT), is expanding its connectivity coverage to over 60 additional countries, including Australia, Japan, Mexico, Canada and China. This expansion is the first time the company is taking its coverage to customers outside of Europe. With this extended coverage, 1nce will now be available in 103 countries globally.

1nce’s flat rate provided IoT connectivity for up to 10 years at a cost of 10 Euros for easy scalability. The flat rate makes IoT applications such as tank maintenance, smart metering or vehicle telematics affordable, according to 1nce. In order to provide the service, 1nce cooperates with both Deutsche Telekom AG and its roaming partners as well as China Telecom Global Limited and supports all common mobile communications standards (2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT).

“Global connectivity at a low price and high service level is a prerequisite for many large scale IoT deployments,” explained Alexander P. Sator, CEO of 1nce. “Therefore, we cooperate with Tier-1 operators like Deutsche Telekom or China Telecom – they stand for the same quality and reliability we want to deliver with 1NCE.”