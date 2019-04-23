IoT and connected lighting forum a highlight at LIGHTFAIR International (May 22)

The IoT & Connected Lighting Forum and the Light & Health Forum will headline the LIGHTFAIR International lineup at this year’s conference, taking place May 19-23 at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

The two forums, exploring the potential for future connected lighting systems and the non-visual effects of light on humans, will take place on Wednesday, May 22.

The IoT & Connected Lighting Forum addresses connected lighting through a suggested design guide and a field study examining creation of reliable IT networks through smart lighting infrastructure, and using visible light through LiFi to carry data and information.

It also addresses smart streetlights and master-planned connected cities.

As the replacement of today’s lighting infrastructure with LED products offers the potential for future connected lighting systems, each luminaire becomes a point of intelligence that can share information on occupancy, activity patterns, changes in temperature or humidity, and daylight levels, as well as integrating wireless communications into the lighting system.

The Light & Health Forum will cover topics including: optimizing human physiology through tunable lighting and whether tunable lighting for health is a fad or the future of lighting design; some new recommendations for circadian entrainment; and addressing the WELL building standard provisions using daylighting and controls.

The forum culminates with an exploration of the non- visual effects of lighting for educational facilities.

Presenters and facilitators for the IoT & Connected Lighting Forum are:

IoT Connected Lighting: A Design Guide: Jered Widmer; Paula Ziegenbein; Ardra Zinkon

Jered Widmer; Paula Ziegenbein; Ardra Zinkon Connected Lighting: What are the Benefits Again? A Look at a Field Study: Jennifer Brons; Jean Paul Freyssinier; Indika U. Perera

Jennifer Brons; Jean Paul Freyssinier; Indika U. Perera Connected Cities Now: Smart Streetlights and Master Plans for Cities: Nancy Clanton; Ann Kuczkowski

Nancy Clanton; Ann Kuczkowski Why Smart Lighting Infrastructures Create the Most Reliable IoT Networks: Jean Luc Bernier; Youssef Kamel; David Préville; Allison Saltzer; Bernard Tetu

Jean Luc Bernier; Youssef Kamel; David Préville; Allison Saltzer; Bernard Tetu LiFi: Visible Light Communications for 1-Way, 2-Way and V2V Transmission: Benjamin Azoulay; Marc Fleschen; Mohammand Noshad; Randy Reid

Presenters and facilitators for the Light & Health Forum are:

Better than Blue Light: Jay Neitz

Jay Neitz The Role of Tunable Lighting in Optimizing Human Physiology: Satish Agrawal; Shadab Rahman

Satish Agrawal; Shadab Rahman Light Tuned for Health: Fad or Future? George Brainard; Jill Klores; Paul Pickard

George Brainard; Jill Klores; Paul Pickard On the Horizon: New Recommendations for Circadian Entrainment: Mariana Figueiro; Brian Liebel; Mark Rea; Jennifer Veitch

Brian Liebel; Mark Rea; Jennifer Veitch Designing Lighting, Daylighting and Controls to Meet the WELL Building Standard: Harold Jepsen; Shengliang (Daniel) Rong

Harold Jepsen; Shengliang (Daniel) Rong Non-Visual Effects of Light for Education: Robert Soler

Visit LIGHTFAIR.COM/conference/keynotes for additional information about the LIGHTFAIR International 2019 Forums and Forum speakers.