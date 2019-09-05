Intertek sites approved as IoT cybersecurity test labs

Intertek has announced that two of its Connected World testing laboratories (Lexington, KY and Rockville, MD) have been approved by CTIA as authorized testing labs (CATL’s) for the CTIA Cybersecurity Certification Test Plan for IoT Devices.

The IoT Cybersecurity Certification Program is designed to help improve security for connected devices, protecting users and data while creating a more secure foundation for the IoT.

To obtain cybersecurity certification, manufacturers and developers must submit a certification request to CTIA and indicate their chosen CATL, who will then test the product according to the CTIA test plan.

For more than 30 years, Intertek’s EWA-Canada business has been a leader in cybersecurity, and with the recent addition of Acumen and NTA, Intertek now has over 150 cyber security experts in 5 sites across North America, Europe and Asia. Leveraging this heritage and our market leading position in Common Criteria and FIPS-140 standards, Intertek has developed services in newer areas of cybersecurity, to meet the needs of clients from manufacturers of mobile devices and network equipment, to smart fridges and connected garage door openers, allowing them to seize the opportunities the IoT revolution brings.

