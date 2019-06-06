Infosys and Microsoft collaborating on Smart Buildings solution

Infosys is collaborating with Microsoft to deliver smart buildings and spaces (SB&S) solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction, facilities management and real estate development markets.

The collaboration will benefit from Microsoft Azure services, and sensor enabled devices along with Infosys’ network of innovation hubs, experience design and expertise in building connected ecosystems to develop SB&S solutions that will improve energy efficiencies, optimize space utilization, enable higher people productivity and deliver differentiated user experiences.

Built on Azure, IoT and intelligent cloud and edge technologies, the solutions will include building system monitoring, analysis and predictive maintenance, building occupancy and space utilization analytics, as well as enhanced owner, operator, and tenant experiences.

The first solution uses a set of Microsoft technologies to support Infosys’ SCALE (Sustainable-Connected-Affordable-Livable-Experiential) framework for smart buildings.

This Smart Building Management solution enables building automation, monitoring and control of operational assets to drive efficiencies across building energy, water, lighting and acoustical systems by using an integrated command centre that optimizes these resources though predictive analytics.

The solution augments human intelligence with AI to reduce costs and help accelerate the design of workspaces that respond to human activity and improve comfort and productivity while transforming living and working spaces to sustainable, purpose driven, environments.

Infosys and Microsoft will open an Innovation Lab in Redmond, Washington, that will focus on developing and co-creating new solutions for SB&S that cross industries.

The Lab will be an extension of the Infosys Smart Workplace Hub in Indianapolis and will focus on each company’s cross-industry experiences in emerging technologies to incubate ideas, co-create physical assets and prototypes, establish frameworks and guidelines for the domain, and the development of a partner ecosystem for SB&S solutions.

https://www.infosys.com/engineering-services/service-offerings/Pages/smart-buildings-spaces.aspx